Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.34

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Yamaha Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

