ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0390 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $361,881.35 and approximately $35.86 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00090208 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00039465 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00022441 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
