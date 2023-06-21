ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $361,951.10 and approximately $12.39 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00091356 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00039571 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

