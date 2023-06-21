Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

