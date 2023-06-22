1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms Reiterates Rating for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 381,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,002. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.