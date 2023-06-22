10,200 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after acquiring an additional 394,914 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $102.73. 2,560,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,643,951. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $532.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

