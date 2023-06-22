1,565 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VPU opened at $145.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

