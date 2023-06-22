1,737 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $83,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.11. 72,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $140.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

