22,144 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. SS&C Technologies comprises 0.9% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 273,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

