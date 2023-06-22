26,626 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

