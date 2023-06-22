360 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 258,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,073,000 after buying an additional 96,424 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 25,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

TMO stock opened at $525.95 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

