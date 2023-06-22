386,219 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 386,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,158,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 5.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.86. 213,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,831. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
