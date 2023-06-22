6,957 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

