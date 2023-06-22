A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,634,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $532.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

