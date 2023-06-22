A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.64 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

