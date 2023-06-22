AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.