AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.
AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
