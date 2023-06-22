Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Invests $3.88 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GEHCV traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,390. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

