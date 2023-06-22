Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,656. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.