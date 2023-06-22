Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MS traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. 1,260,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

