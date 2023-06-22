Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

HON traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.54. 266,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

