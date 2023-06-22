Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

TGT stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.76. 763,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.