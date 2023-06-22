Accel Wealth Management Buys 1,385 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 210,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,147. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

