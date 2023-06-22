Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down to $313.20

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $313.20, but opened at $298.21. Accenture shares last traded at $302.90, with a volume of 1,301,410 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.58.

Accenture Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

