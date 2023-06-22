Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Accenture has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $313.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.03. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.58.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.