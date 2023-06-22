Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Trading Up 0.5 %

ARAY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 711,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,706. Accuray has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $369.60 million, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Insider Activity

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Accuray by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

