ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $25.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 363,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,580. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

