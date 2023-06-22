ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 143,049 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,392.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50.

On Thursday, April 6th, George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34.

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,480. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 455.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 597,188 shares during the period. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

