Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

ADNT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,554. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.75 and a beta of 2.77. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,046,000 after purchasing an additional 366,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,466,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,619,000 after acquiring an additional 237,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

