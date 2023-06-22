Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen Sells 35,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %
Adobe stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $477.58. 3,601,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $219.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
