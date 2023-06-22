Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen Sells 35,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adobe stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $477.58. 3,601,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $219.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Adobe by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $3,071,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

