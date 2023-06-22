Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.31. The stock had a trading volume of 994,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

