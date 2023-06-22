Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $112.56. 24,130,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,877,227. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 487.43, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

