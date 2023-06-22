Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

