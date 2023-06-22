aelf Market Capitalization Hits $170.39 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $170.39 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002541 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000991 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,050,665 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

