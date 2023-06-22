AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down to $20.98

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.45. AES shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,598,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

