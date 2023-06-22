AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down to $20.98

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.45. AES shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,598,132 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.
The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
