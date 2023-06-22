AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Sells £44,530.56 in Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gerry Agnew sold 278,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total value of £44,530.56 ($56,980.88).

AFC stock opened at GBX 15.28 ($0.20) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.32. AFC Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.32 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 34.94 ($0.45). The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £113.89 million, a PE ratio of -764.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.50) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

