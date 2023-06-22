AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGFMF remained flat at $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

