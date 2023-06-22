Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 216,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 914,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of £108.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.

In other Agronomics news, insider James (Jim) Mellon purchased 666,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £66,600.10 ($85,220.86). Insiders have purchased 1,108,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,010 over the last ninety days. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

