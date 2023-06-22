AHL Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 727,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,146. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

