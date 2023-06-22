AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $304,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.46. 207,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,279. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

