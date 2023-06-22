AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $7.92 on Thursday, reaching $464.35. The company had a trading volume of 139,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,993. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.38. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $482.20.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.53.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.