Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $401,284.68

Aion (AION) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $401,284.68 and approximately $655.85 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00098968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014105 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

