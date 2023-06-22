Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Trading Down 16.6%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Akastor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Akastor ASA alerts:

Akastor ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.62.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akastor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akastor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.