Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.00. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 957,059 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $737.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
