Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.00. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 957,059 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

