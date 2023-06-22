Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$76.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 8,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

