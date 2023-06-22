Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.54

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.54 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 54.33 ($0.70). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 54.40 ($0.70), with a volume of 421,130 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.83) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

