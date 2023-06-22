Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$26.50 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$21.18. 250,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,531. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.44. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$20.76 and a 12 month high of C$34.99.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

