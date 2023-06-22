Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.60. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 18,850 shares.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$134.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 59.58%. The company had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

