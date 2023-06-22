Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 37,405 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64.

On Wednesday, June 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20.

On Monday, June 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38.

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56.

On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,513,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,384,332. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

