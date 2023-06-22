ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Declares $0.22 Dividend

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2219 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

