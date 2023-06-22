ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:OUSA)

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $43.28. 16,632 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $798.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.
About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
